Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Expands By 39.5%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Dune Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUNE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $287,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dune Acquisition by 12.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dune Acquisition by 90.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 198,871 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

