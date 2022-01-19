Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 1-Day Volume Tops $386.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $742,016.58 and $386.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $386.27 or 0.00915667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

