Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 172.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 943,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 596,870 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

