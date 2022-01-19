$0.20 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,881. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

