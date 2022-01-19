-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,025. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

