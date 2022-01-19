MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 32.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $98,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,085.74. 9,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,255.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,532.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,929.60.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

