Capital One Financial Corp Acquires 1,840 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.05. 503,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,659,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average of $245.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $642.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

