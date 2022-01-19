Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,301,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 143,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,004,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

LLY traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

