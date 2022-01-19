Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $186,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.65. The company has a market cap of $412.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

