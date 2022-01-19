Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eaton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,952,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 286,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

