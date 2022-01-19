Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,180,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,272,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $488.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

