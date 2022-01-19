Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $247.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.16. The company has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

