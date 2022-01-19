Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to announce sales of $585.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $763.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

