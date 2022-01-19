Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.51. 25,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

