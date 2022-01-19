Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,259,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,924,945 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $549,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

