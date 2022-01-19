PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 81.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. 458,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,706,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

