Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

CIVB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,970. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.