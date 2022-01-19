$619.66 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $619.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.07 million and the highest is $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

