Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €170.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.08 ($184.19).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €3.46 ($3.93) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €159.88 ($181.68). The company had a trading volume of 1,454,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.83. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

