Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.02 ($1.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €41.44 ($47.09). 104,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 127.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a one year high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

