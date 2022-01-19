Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $92,266.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

