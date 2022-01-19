Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$59,250.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,530,115.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,550.00.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,815. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.89.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

