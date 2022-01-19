Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Drops By 34.2%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,063. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

