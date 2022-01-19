Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $614.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

