Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Decreases By 25.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 974,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

