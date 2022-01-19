Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Increases By 27.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,368,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,073,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,597. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.