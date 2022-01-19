Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 33,621 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

