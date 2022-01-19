Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 8,546 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

