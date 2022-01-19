United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

UCBI stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,354. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

