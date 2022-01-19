First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,158. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

