Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. 20,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,224. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock worth $93,195,005 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

