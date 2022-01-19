EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $233,673.66 and $76.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,088.93 or 0.99954476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00030228 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00617160 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.