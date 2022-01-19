-$0.07 EPS Expected for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Evanson acquired 35,200 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

OTLK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

