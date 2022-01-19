U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.19, but opened at $59.70. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 140,192 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 232,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

