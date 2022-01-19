Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231,076. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

