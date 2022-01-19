Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Truist Financial stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

