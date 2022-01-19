Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ORCL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

