OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.46 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,753 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

