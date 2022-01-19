Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 14,110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of AMD opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

