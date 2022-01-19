CI Investments Inc. Has $80.23 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $80,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

