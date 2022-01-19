Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $512.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $10.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.50. 10,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,063. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

