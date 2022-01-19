Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $172.75 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $172,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $489.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $539.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

