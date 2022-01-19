DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $174,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $467.84 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.