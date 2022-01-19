McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 35 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $35.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,090.46. 42,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,406.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,453.88.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.23.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

