First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$35.33. 920,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,972. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

