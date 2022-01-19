BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.
NASDAQ BNTX traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $168.29. 115,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,016. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.