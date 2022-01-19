BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $168.29. 115,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,016. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

