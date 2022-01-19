Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI remained flat at $$184.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.