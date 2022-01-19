AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,575 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

