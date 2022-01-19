Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €3.05 ($3.47) on Wednesday, hitting €66.45 ($75.51). 21,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

