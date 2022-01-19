CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

COP stock traded down €2.20 ($2.50) on Wednesday, reaching €60.30 ($68.52). 155,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a one year high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.50.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

